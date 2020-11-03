Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Warrenton)
|4
|1
|0
|Brendan Deters, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|2
|1
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|4
|0
|0
|Oliver Doyle, Webster Groves (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|4
|0
|0
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Warrenton)
|3
|1
|1
|Omar Cilic, Affton (vs Fredericktown)
|3
|1
|0
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Fredericktown)
|3
|1
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|3
|0
|1
|Cuinn Lurtz, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fulton School at St. Albans)
|2
|2
|1
|Caden Lucido, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|3
|0
|0
|Max Pinkerton, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fulton School at St. Albans)
|3
|0
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|2
|2
|0
|Luke Laughlin, Westminster (vs St. Clair)
|2
|2
|0
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Union)
|2
|1
|1
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|1
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|1
|0
|Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|1
|0
|Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman)
|2
|1
|0
|Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|1
|3
|0
|Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Battle)
|1
|3
|0
