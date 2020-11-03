 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Warrenton)410
Brendan Deters, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt North)321
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs St. Paul Lutheran)400
Oliver Doyle, Webster Groves (vs Windsor (Imperial))400
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Warrenton)311
Omar Cilic, Affton (vs Fredericktown)310
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Fredericktown)310
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)301
Cuinn Lurtz, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fulton School at St. Albans)221
Caden Lucido, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)300
Max Pinkerton, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Fulton School at St. Albans)300
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs St. Paul Lutheran)220
Luke Laughlin, Westminster (vs St. Clair)220
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Union)211
Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt North)210
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt North)210
Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)210
Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman)210
Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)130
Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Battle)130
