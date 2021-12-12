Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Cougars earned a shutout victory in a title game featuring first-time state finalists.
The Bulldogs became Missouri's first public school to win three boys soccer state championships.
FENTON — Whitfield exorcised the pit in its stomach Saturday.
The title of Missouri's largest class in boys soccer will be decided by two non-St. Louis area teams for only the second time.
MEHLVILLE — Laughter during pregame warmups and inside the team huddle did not seem to match the enormity of the game.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Tucker Desloge was a difference maker for the second consecutive Saturday. This time, however, Deslog…
Large school schools - 12/51. SLUH (23-2) was idle.2. Chaminade (17-5) was idle.3. CBC (18-6) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt South (25-3) was idle.5…
With Jimmy Milgie nearing 100 percent, the Whitfield Warriors are ready to take another kick at a boys soccer state championship.
