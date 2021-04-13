 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Collinsville)211
Hall Triplett, Mater Dei (vs Freeburg)210
Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Collinsville)210
Jake Cooling, Waterloo (vs Alton)201
Chase Reeves, Granite City (vs Father McGivney)200
Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)120
Matt Dunn, Carlinville (vs Springfield Lutheran)110
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)101
Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Springfield Lutheran)101
Brady Smallie, Granite City (vs Father McGivney)101
Gavin Hill, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)100
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)100
Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Father McGivney)100
Tommy Marron, Mater Dei (vs Freeburg)100
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs O'Fallon)100
