Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Collinsville)
|2
|1
|1
|Hall Triplett, Mater Dei (vs Freeburg)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Collinsville)
|2
|1
|0
|Jake Cooling, Waterloo (vs Alton)
|2
|0
|1
|Chase Reeves, Granite City (vs Father McGivney)
|2
|0
|0
|Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|1
|2
|0
|Matt Dunn, Carlinville (vs Springfield Lutheran)
|1
|1
|0
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|1
|0
|1
|Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Springfield Lutheran)
|1
|0
|1
|Brady Smallie, Granite City (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|0
|1
|Gavin Hill, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|1
|0
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Carlyle)
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|0
|0
|Tommy Marron, Mater Dei (vs Freeburg)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs O'Fallon)
|1
|0
|0