 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Union)301
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)221
Cade Bell, Pacific (vs St. Clair)210
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)210
Sam Knotts, Pacific (vs St. Clair)121
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs St. Clair)200
Ethan Flaherty, Pacific (vs St. Clair)100
Sach Wolf, Pacific (vs St. Clair)100
Joey Rego, St. Clair (vs Pacific)100
Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Union)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports