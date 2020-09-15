Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Union)
|3
|0
|1
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)
|2
|2
|1
|Cade Bell, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)
|2
|1
|0
|Sam Knotts, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|1
|2
|1
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|0
|Ethan Flaherty, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
|Sach Wolf, Pacific (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
|Joey Rego, St. Clair (vs Pacific)
|1
|0
|0
|Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Union)
|1
|0
|0
