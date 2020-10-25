 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)301
Blake Hall, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)210
Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs SLUH)111
Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)110
Ronan Hardwicke, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)101
AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Webster Groves)100
Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs SLUH)100
Grant Locker, SLUH (vs MICDS)100
Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)100
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)100
Connor Juengst, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)100
Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)100
