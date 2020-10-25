Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)
|3
|0
|1
|Blake Hall, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)
|2
|1
|0
|Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)
|1
|1
|0
|Ronan Hardwicke, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|1
|AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|0
|0
|Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs SLUH)
|1
|0
|0
|Grant Locker, SLUH (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|0
|0
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|0
|Connor Juengst, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|0
|Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Lafayette)
|1
|0
|0
