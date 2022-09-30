 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Carlyle)500
Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Fox)401
Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Sullivan)311
Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Fox)310
Aaron Rico, Ritenour (vs Parkway North)301
Andre Wynne, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood East)221
Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)300
Grant Eugea, Waterloo (vs Maryville Christian)211
Dillon Pritchett, Staunton (vs Pana)211
Jose Ibarra-Castro, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood East)210
Brody Harris, Carlinville (vs Virden North Mac)210
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Marion)210
Giovanni Gabriele, Chaminade (vs O'Fallon)201
Carson Adams, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)201
Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Maryville Christian)120
Grant Neuhaus, Staunton (vs Pana)120
Grant Buer, Marquette (vs Eureka)111
Brock Williams, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)111
Nathan Charron, Waterloo (vs Maryville Christian)110
Adam Green, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)110
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (10-1-2)32. Collinsville (11-2-1)13. Ladue (9-3)24. Belle…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/21/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (9-1-1)22. Ladue (8-3)13. Webster Groves (8-1-2)74. Bellevi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News