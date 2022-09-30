Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Carlyle)
|5
|0
|0
|Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Fox)
|4
|0
|1
|Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Sullivan)
|3
|1
|1
|Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Fox)
|3
|1
|0
|Aaron Rico, Ritenour (vs Parkway North)
|3
|0
|1
|Andre Wynne, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|2
|1
|Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|3
|0
|0
|Grant Eugea, Waterloo (vs Maryville Christian)
|2
|1
|1
|Dillon Pritchett, Staunton (vs Pana)
|2
|1
|1
|Jose Ibarra-Castro, Hazelwood West (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|1
|0
|Brody Harris, Carlinville (vs Virden North Mac)
|2
|1
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Marion)
|2
|1
|0
|Giovanni Gabriele, Chaminade (vs O'Fallon)
|2
|0
|1
|Carson Adams, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|1
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Maryville Christian)
|1
|2
|0
|Grant Neuhaus, Staunton (vs Pana)
|1
|2
|0
|Grant Buer, Marquette (vs Eureka)
|1
|1
|1
|Brock Williams, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|1
|1
|Nathan Charron, Waterloo (vs Maryville Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Adam Green, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|0