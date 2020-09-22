 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)411
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)310
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)210
Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs Fredericktown)201
Cole Click, Washington (vs Fox)201
Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)101
Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs Fox)100
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)100
Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

