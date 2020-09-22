Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|4
|1
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|3
|1
|0
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|1
|0
|Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|0
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Fox)
|2
|0
|1
|Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|1
|Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs Fox)
|1
|0
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.