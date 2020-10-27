Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|4
|0
|0
|Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Fox)
|2
|1
|1
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific)
|2
|1
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|2
|0
|1
|Max Herr, Priory (vs Principia)
|1
|1
|1
|Trey Eckols, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy Reese, Priory (vs Principia)
|1
|0
|0
|Will Glarner, Priory (vs Principia)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Clark, Priory (vs Principia)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Lavery, Priory (vs Principia)
|1
|0
|0
|Nevan Garner, Parkway North (vs Fox)
|1
|0
|0
|Kenneth Sigler, Parkway North (vs Fox)
|1
|0
|0
|Dominic Pupillo, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
|Blake Christian, De Soto (vs Pacific)
|1
|0
|0
