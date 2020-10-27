 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)400
Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Fox)211
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific)211
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)201
Max Herr, Priory (vs Principia)111
Trey Eckols, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)110
Murphy Reese, Priory (vs Principia)100
Will Glarner, Priory (vs Principia)100
Michael Clark, Priory (vs Principia)100
Ryan Lavery, Priory (vs Principia)100
Nevan Garner, Parkway North (vs Fox)100
Kenneth Sigler, Parkway North (vs Fox)100
Dominic Pupillo, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)100
Blake Christian, De Soto (vs Pacific)100
