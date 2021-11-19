Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Tucker Desloge was a difference maker for the second consecutive Saturday. This time, however, Deslog…
MEHLVILLE — Laughter during pregame warmups and inside the team huddle did not seem to match the enormity of the game.
ST. PETERS — Defending Class 3 boys soccer state champion Fort Zumwalt South wasn't in a panic.
Nolan Schulte scored four goals Saturday to lead Whitfield's 6-0 victory against O'Fallon Christian in a Class 2 boys soccer state quarterfina…
The junior goalkeeper has been a rock for the Rams during their history-making postseason run.
With Jimmy Milgie nearing 100 percent, the Whitfield Warriors are ready to take another kick at a boys soccer state championship.
Lutheran St. Charles hopes this season is the beginning of something special for its boys soccer program.
Mehlville High's boys soccer team has earned accolades for its versatile, high-powered offense.
John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
The Falcons learned the hard way with a tough schedule and young team this season but have landed in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.