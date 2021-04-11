 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana)331
Jonah James, Columbia (vs Belleville West)300
Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)140
Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Belleville West)121
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)200
Avery Irwin, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)200
Jake Pollack, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)200
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Roxana)200
Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)200
Carson Spaulding, Wesclin (vs Roxana)110
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)110
Caleb Slago, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)110
Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Belleville West)110
Kendall Cordoba, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)101
Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)100
Justin Weihe, Wesclin (vs Roxana)100
Everett LaCaze, Wesclin (vs Roxana)100
Tommy Fisher, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)100
Connor Randel, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)100
Kyle Stewart, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah)100
