Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|3
|3
|1
|Jonah James, Columbia (vs Belleville West)
|3
|0
|0
|Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|4
|0
|Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Belleville West)
|1
|2
|1
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Avery Irwin, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Jake Pollack, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0
|Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|0
|Carson Spaulding, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|1
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Slago, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)
|1
|1
|0
|Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Belleville West)
|1
|1
|0
|Kendall Cordoba, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|1
|Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Justin Weihe, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0
|Everett LaCaze, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0
|Tommy Fisher, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Connor Randel, Mascoutah (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Stewart, Waterloo (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|0
|0