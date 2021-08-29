Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|3
|2
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Belleville East)
|2
|4
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|3
|1
|Alex Roach, Highland (vs Carterville)
|3
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Belleville East)
|3
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Carbondale)
|2
|1
|1
|Nathan Stoll, St. Pius X (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|1
|0
|Tanner Koepke, St. Pius X (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|1
|0
|Conner Gagen, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)
|2
|0
|1
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Quincy)
|2
|0
|1
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Athens)
|2
|0
|1
|Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Belleville East)
|1
|2
|1
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Springfield Lutheran)
|2
|0
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|0
|0
|Mateo Switzer, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)
|2
|0
|0
|Adam Foy, St. Pius X (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|0
|0
|Lucas Ambrose, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|2
|0
|0
|Landon Welch, Althoff (vs Alton)
|2
|0
|0
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Springfield, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0