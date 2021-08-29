 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)320
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Belleville East)240
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)231
Alex Roach, Highland (vs Carterville)300
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Belleville East)300
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Carbondale)211
Nathan Stoll, St. Pius X (vs Maplewood-RH)210
Tanner Koepke, St. Pius X (vs Maplewood-RH)210
Conner Gagen, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)201
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Quincy)201
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Athens)201
Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Belleville East)121
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Springfield Lutheran)200
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Troy Buchanan)200
Mateo Switzer, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)200
Adam Foy, St. Pius X (vs Maplewood-RH)200
Lucas Ambrose, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)200
Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs Cape Notre Dame)200
Landon Welch, Althoff (vs Alton)200
Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Springfield, Illinois)200
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News