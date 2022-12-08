Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Althoff can say goodbye to those long road trips.
FENTON — Dominic Bartoni was down but not desolate Saturday.
Krew Rekart came in late in regulation because of an injury and then shined when the Class 3 championship was on the line.
FENTON — The Orchard Farm boys soccer team hadn’t seen anything like it witnessed Saturday.
FENTON — Adam Rickman put his hands atop his head in disbelief.
Junior forward scored three goals in two games to lead Knights to Class 1 crown.
The Cadets made one goal stand up and are one victory away from first state title since 2018.
Sam Crowe died in a vehicle accident in late July. His Cavaliers soccer teammates have dedicated their season to him.
FENTON — Orchard Farm senior Bobby Pauly calls it a “blessing.”
Webster Groves, one of the most consistent boys soccer teams in St. Louis during the season, took another big step toward its ultimate goal Sa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.