Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Hillsboro)501
Dre Davis, Alton Marquette (vs Waterloo)401
Charlie Hoette, Clayton (vs University City)210
Dailyn Tate, Ladue (vs St. Michael the Archangel)201
Liam McCarty, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)201
Ethan Patterson, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))201
Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)200
Jackson Wellmon, Clayton (vs University City)110
Tim Forsythe, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran South)110
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))110
Nick Flood, Whitfield (vs Orchard Farm)101
Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Kirkwood)101
Will Glarner, Priory (vs Duchesne)101
Chris Sanders, Francis Howell (vs Monett)101
Avi Levin, Ladue (vs St. Michael the Archangel)100
Ross Waller, Ladue (vs St. Michael the Archangel)100
Jackson Brungart, Whitfield (vs Orchard Farm)100
Tommy Wortham, Whitfield (vs Orchard Farm)100
Quinn Copeland, Alton Marquette (vs Waterloo)100
Darion Hoffman, Hazelwood East (vs Lutheran North)100
