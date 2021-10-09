Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Hillsboro)
|5
|0
|1
|Dre Davis, Alton Marquette (vs Waterloo)
|4
|0
|1
|Charlie Hoette, Clayton (vs University City)
|2
|1
|0
|Dailyn Tate, Ladue (vs St. Michael the Archangel)
|2
|0
|1
|Liam McCarty, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|0
|1
|Ethan Patterson, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|0
|1
|Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|0
|0
|Jackson Wellmon, Clayton (vs University City)
|1
|1
|0
|Tim Forsythe, St. Mary's (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|1
|0
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|Nick Flood, Whitfield (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|1
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|0
|1
|Will Glarner, Priory (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|1
|Chris Sanders, Francis Howell (vs Monett)
|1
|0
|1
|Avi Levin, Ladue (vs St. Michael the Archangel)
|1
|0
|0
|Ross Waller, Ladue (vs St. Michael the Archangel)
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson Brungart, Whitfield (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
|Tommy Wortham, Whitfield (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
|Quinn Copeland, Alton Marquette (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Darion Hoffman, Hazelwood East (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|0
|0