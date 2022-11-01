 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

District sluggers, and perfection on the tennis court: our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. SLUH (17-3)12. De Smet (13-3)23. Webster Groves (15-3-2)34. Collinsvill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News