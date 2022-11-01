Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
Addressing the abundance of parity in boys soccer this season, and the excitement drawn from it, perhaps Summit coach Tom Wade summed it up the best.
EAST PEORIA — This wasn’t what the Althoff Crusaders envisioned.
The Crusaders advanced to their second successive state final by beating the team they lost to in 2021's championship game.
Crusaders earn rematch in semifinals against team that beat them in last year's state title game.
Two Mississippi Valley Conference foes advanced to face off for a berth in the super-sectional round.
Colin McGinnis scored goals late in each overtime period Wednesday as the Edwardsville High boys soccer team beat O'Fallon 2-0 in a Class 3A M…
BETHALTO — The Triad boys soccer team moved one victory from a third consecutive state tournament appearance with a 4-0 victory Friday against…
Heavy rain Tuesday forced the postponement of the Class 1A Virden Super-Sectional boys soccer game at North Mac High School between Althoff an…
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. SLUH (17-3)12. De Smet (13-3)23. Webster Groves (15-3-2)34. Collinsvill…
O'FALLON, Ill. — There was no panic in O’Fallon freshman Carson Nix.
