Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)
|3
|1
|1
|Landon Strasser, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|3
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|2
|3
|1
|Zach Kaufmann, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)
|3
|1
|0
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Belleville West)
|3
|1
|0
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Highland)
|3
|0
|1
|Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|3
|0
|1
|Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Principia)
|2
|2
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|2
|2
|1
|Manuel Gaivoronsky, Parkway South (vs St. Mary's)
|3
|0
|0
|Cody Miller, Alton Marquette (vs Highland)
|2
|2
|0
|Conner Christen, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|2
|2
|0
|Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Belleville West)
|2
|1
|1
|Caleb Legters, Westminster (vs Principia)
|2
|1
|0
|Paeton Brown, Carlinville (vs Greenfield, Illinois)
|2
|1
|0
|Andrew Bergmann, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|1
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|2
|1
|0
|Kevaun Davis, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)
|1
|3
|0
|Jake Miller, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)
|2
|0
|1
|Addison Pollard, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Staunton)
|2
|0
|1