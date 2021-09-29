 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)311
Landon Strasser, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan)231
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto)231
Zach Kaufmann, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)310
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Belleville West)310
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Highland)301
Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Greenfield, Illinois)301
Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Principia)221
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Saxony Lutheran)221
Manuel Gaivoronsky, Parkway South (vs St. Mary's)300
Cody Miller, Alton Marquette (vs Highland)220
Conner Christen, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)220
Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Belleville West)211
Caleb Legters, Westminster (vs Principia)210
Paeton Brown, Carlinville (vs Greenfield, Illinois)210
Andrew Bergmann, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan)210
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs De Soto)210
Kevaun Davis, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)130
Jake Miller, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)201
Addison Pollard, Hillsboro, Illinois (vs Staunton)201
