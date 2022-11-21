 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs DuBourg, 11/18)201
Jackson Twizerimana, KC East (vs Webster Groves, 11/19)200
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News