Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs Lexington Clay, Ky.)
|3
|1
|0
|Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|2
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|1
|0
|Johnnie Ferrara, SLUH (vs Lexington Clay, Ky.)
|2
|1
|0
|Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|0
|1
|Admir Podzic, Bayless (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Arce, Parkway South (vs Jackson)
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Aiden Gjorgjevski , Lafayette (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|1
|Danny Parks, Duchesne (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|1
|Carson Walton, Columbia (vs Quincy)
|1
|0
|0
|William Warren, Westminster (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Welch, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Stephen Land, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Matheus Gasparino, Lafayette (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Wipke, Lafayette (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|0
|Marshall Ems, Lafayette (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|0