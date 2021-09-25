 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs Lexington Clay, Ky.)310
Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)220
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)210
Johnnie Ferrara, SLUH (vs Lexington Clay, Ky.)210
Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Maplewood-RH)201
Admir Podzic, Bayless (vs Maplewood-RH)200
Michael Arce, Parkway South (vs Jackson)200
Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Whitfield)110
Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Whitfield)110
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)110
Aiden Gjorgjevski , Lafayette (vs Parkway North)101
Danny Parks, Duchesne (vs Orchard Farm)101
Carson Walton, Columbia (vs Quincy)100
William Warren, Westminster (vs Whitfield)100
Landon Welch, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)100
Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)100
Stephen Land, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)100
Matheus Gasparino, Lafayette (vs Parkway North)100
Jacob Wipke, Lafayette (vs Parkway North)100
Marshall Ems, Lafayette (vs Parkway North)100
