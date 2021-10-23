Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)
|3
|0
|0
|Wes Jennings, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|2
|1
|0
|Chad Ruff, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)
|2
|0
|0
|Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs MICDS)
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|0
|1
|Jake Stewart, Triad (vs Highland)
|1
|0
|1
|Owen Sheehan, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|0
|0
|Blake Klostermann, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Kalish, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Forster , University City (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Nolan Pinkley, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)
|1
|0
|0
|Max Megargel, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)
|1
|0
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mater Dei)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Mater Dei)
|1
|0
|0
|Cory Warren, Triad (vs Highland)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Van Bree, SLUH (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0