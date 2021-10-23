 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)300
Wes Jennings, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)210
Chad Ruff, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)200
Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs MICDS)200
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)101
Jake Stewart, Triad (vs Highland)101
Owen Sheehan, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)100
Blake Klostermann, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)100
Sam Kalish, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)100
Jack Forster , University City (vs Winfield)100
Nolan Pinkley, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)100
Max Megargel, Whitfield (vs Valley Park)100
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mater Dei)100
Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Mater Dei)100
Cory Warren, Triad (vs Highland)100
Tyler Van Bree, SLUH (vs MICDS)100
