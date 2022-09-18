 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Roxana)331
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville)401
Devon Green, Wood River (vs Staunton)400
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)400
Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Alton)400
Landin Hoyle, Summit (vs Francis Howell)221
Luke DeWitt, Staunton (vs Wood River)220
Ashton Copeland, Staunton (vs Wood River)210
Mason Shubert, Breese Central (vs Roxana)210
Nick Fiorino, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville)130
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)201
Dare Riazi, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Troy Buchanan)200
Tyler Wilson, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville)200
Connor Lynd, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)120
Ryan Rook, CBC (vs SLUH)111
Rhyse Rucker, Staunton (vs Wood River)110
Zoran Sabbert, Summit (vs Francis Howell)110
Mateo Switzer, DuBourg (vs Springfield Catholic)110
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)110
Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)110
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 4

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/14/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Ladue (8-1)22. Collinsville (7-1-1)13. Vianney (6-1-1)54. Francis Howell…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (6-0)22. Ladue (5-1)33. SLUH (4-0)54. Francis Howell Central…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News