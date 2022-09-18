Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Roxana)
|3
|3
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville)
|4
|0
|1
|Devon Green, Wood River (vs Staunton)
|4
|0
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|4
|0
|0
|Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Alton)
|4
|0
|0
|Landin Hoyle, Summit (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|2
|1
|Luke DeWitt, Staunton (vs Wood River)
|2
|2
|0
|Ashton Copeland, Staunton (vs Wood River)
|2
|1
|0
|Mason Shubert, Breese Central (vs Roxana)
|2
|1
|0
|Nick Fiorino, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville)
|1
|3
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|1
|Dare Riazi, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Wilson, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville)
|2
|0
|0
|Connor Lynd, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|2
|0
|Ryan Rook, CBC (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|1
|Rhyse Rucker, Staunton (vs Wood River)
|1
|1
|0
|Zoran Sabbert, Summit (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo Switzer, DuBourg (vs Springfield Catholic)
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0