Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Patrick Halveland, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|2
|0
|Hudson Butterfield, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|0
|Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Affton)
|2
|0
|0
|Caidan Collison, Westminster (vs Clayton)
|1
|2
|0
|Kenneth Sigler, Parkway North (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|1
|Dylan Mayer, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|1
|Bo Hylan, Parkway North (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Samuel Butterfield, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|1
|0
|Jose Gonzalez, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|1
|0
|Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|1
|Caleb Legters, Westminster (vs Clayton)
|1
|0
|1
|Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|0
|Donny Ross, Priory (vs John Burroughs)
|1
|0
|0
|Rowan Lindhardt, Parkway North (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
|Zach Stapleton, Clayton (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
|Freddy Taussig, Clayton (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
|Ben Van Zee, Westminster (vs Clayton)
|1
|0
|0
|Caden Brophy, Westminster (vs Clayton)
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Landreth, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|0
|0
|Joel Hoehner, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.