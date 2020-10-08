 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Patrick Halveland, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)220
Hudson Butterfield, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)210
Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Affton)200
Caidan Collison, Westminster (vs Clayton)120
Kenneth Sigler, Parkway North (vs Affton)111
Dylan Mayer, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Fox)111
Bo Hylan, Parkway North (vs Affton)110
Samuel Butterfield, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)110
Jose Gonzalez, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)110
Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs Priory)101
Caleb Legters, Westminster (vs Clayton)101
Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs Priory)100
Donny Ross, Priory (vs John Burroughs)100
Rowan Lindhardt, Parkway North (vs Affton)100
Zach Stapleton, Clayton (vs Westminster)100
Freddy Taussig, Clayton (vs Westminster)100
Ben Van Zee, Westminster (vs Clayton)100
Caden Brophy, Westminster (vs Clayton)100
Sam Landreth, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)100
Joel Hoehner, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North)100
