 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto)410
Luke Laughlin, Westminster (vs Principia)311
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs North County)310
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs CBC)301
Evan Hall, Union (vs St. Clair)300
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs De Soto)211
Sam Chalfant, Priory (vs Lutheran North)201
Luke Smith, Union (vs St. Clair)201
Mason Crew, Summit (vs Lafayette)201
Cameron Kissel, Eureka (vs Borgia)201
Thomas Journagan, Priory (vs Lutheran North)200
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Winfield)200
Caidan Roellig, Eureka (vs Borgia)200
Max Mundwiller, De Smet (vs Vianney)200
Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs De Soto)200
Zach Dischbein, Francis Howell (vs Timberland)200
Will Herbst , Union (vs St. Clair)120
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs North County)111
Cole Ross, Chaminade (vs Francis Howell Central)111
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Whitfield)110
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/291. Fort Zumwalt South (10-0) vs. CBC (0-0), 7 p.m.2. Summit (0-0) vs. Lafayette (0-1), 6 p.m.3. De Smet (0-0) vs. V…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/271. Fort Zumwalt South (10-0) is idle.2. Summit (0-0) is idle.3. De Smet (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (6-2) is id…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports