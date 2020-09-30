Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|4
|1
|0
|Luke Laughlin, Westminster (vs Principia)
|3
|1
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs North County)
|3
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs CBC)
|3
|0
|1
|Evan Hall, Union (vs St. Clair)
|3
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|2
|1
|1
|Sam Chalfant, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|1
|Luke Smith, Union (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|1
|Mason Crew, Summit (vs Lafayette)
|2
|0
|1
|Cameron Kissel, Eureka (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|1
|Thomas Journagan, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|0
|0
|Caidan Roellig, Eureka (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Max Mundwiller, De Smet (vs Vianney)
|2
|0
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|2
|0
|0
|Zach Dischbein, Francis Howell (vs Timberland)
|2
|0
|0
|Will Herbst , Union (vs St. Clair)
|1
|2
|0
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs North County)
|1
|1
|1
|Cole Ross, Chaminade (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|1
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.