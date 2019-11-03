Team up with us for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Warrenton)331
Tanner King, St. Dominic (vs Warrenton)410
Paul Valenti, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Hannibal)301
Connors Sheehan, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)211
Will Kelly, Priory (vs St. Clair)210
Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Borgia)210
Jackson Miller, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)210
Zorro Singh, Priory (vs St. Clair)200
David Mohrmann, Priory (vs St. Clair)200
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)200
Joe Hunt, Priory (vs St. Clair)120
Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Hannibal)110
Francisco Gervasoni, Whitfield (vs Borgia)110
Victor Williams, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)110
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)110
Jalen Corn, University City (vs Soldan)101
Alexandre Bal, Chicago University (vs Alton Marquette)101
RJ Clark, Priory (vs St. Clair)100
Ethan Newman, Priory (vs St. Clair)100
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Priory)100