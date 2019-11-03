Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Warrenton)
|3
|3
|1
|Tanner King, St. Dominic (vs Warrenton)
|4
|1
|0
|Paul Valenti, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Hannibal)
|3
|0
|1
|Connors Sheehan, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)
|2
|1
|1
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs St. Clair)
|2
|1
|0
|Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Borgia)
|2
|1
|0
|Jackson Miller, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)
|2
|1
|0
|Zorro Singh, Priory (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|0
|David Mohrmann, Priory (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)
|2
|0
|0
|Joe Hunt, Priory (vs St. Clair)
|1
|2
|0
|Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Hannibal)
|1
|1
|0
|Francisco Gervasoni, Whitfield (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Victor Williams, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)
|1
|1
|0
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Trinity)
|1
|1
|0
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs Soldan)
|1
|0
|1
|Alexandre Bal, Chicago University (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|0
|1
|RJ Clark, Priory (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
|Ethan Newman, Priory (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|0