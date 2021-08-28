Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro)
|3
|1
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro)
|3
|1
|0
|Zack Wargo, Jerseyville (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2
|3
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|3
|0
|Joe Simon, Summit (vs Holt)
|3
|0
|1
|Ernad Smajic, Mehlville (vs Timberland)
|3
|0
|0
|Rakshak Sudhakaran, Francis Howell (vs Canton)
|2
|2
|0
|Alexander Hubbell, Jerseyville (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2
|1
|1
|Endi Rizvic, Mehlville (vs Timberland)
|2
|1
|0
|Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|1
|0
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|0
|1
|Tyler Eberlin, Francis Howell (vs Canton)
|1
|2
|1
|Tyler Bouckaert, Summit (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|0
|Zach Dischbein, Francis Howell (vs Canton)
|2
|0
|0
|Christian Sonnenberg, Francis Howell (vs Canton)
|1
|2
|0
|Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs De Smet)
|1
|1
|1
|Almedin Muratovic, Marquette (vs Parkway South)
|1
|1
|1
|Anis Smajlovic, Mehlville (vs Timberland)
|1
|1
|1
|Grant Gorman, Ladue (vs Quincy Notre Dame)
|1
|1
|0
|Brayden Leonard, Belleville East (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|1
|0