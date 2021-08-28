 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro)311
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro)310
Zack Wargo, Jerseyville (vs Lebanon, Illinois)230
Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)230
Joe Simon, Summit (vs Holt)301
Ernad Smajic, Mehlville (vs Timberland)300
Rakshak Sudhakaran, Francis Howell (vs Canton)220
Alexander Hubbell, Jerseyville (vs Lebanon, Illinois)211
Endi Rizvic, Mehlville (vs Timberland)210
Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)210
Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)201
Tyler Eberlin, Francis Howell (vs Canton)121
Tyler Bouckaert, Summit (vs Holt)200
Zach Dischbein, Francis Howell (vs Canton)200
Christian Sonnenberg, Francis Howell (vs Canton)120
Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs De Smet)111
Almedin Muratovic, Marquette (vs Parkway South)111
Anis Smajlovic, Mehlville (vs Timberland)111
Grant Gorman, Ladue (vs Quincy Notre Dame)110
Brayden Leonard, Belleville East (vs Poplar Bluff)110
