Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Festus)
|4
|1
|1
|Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)
|2
|4
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|1
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Festus)
|2
|3
|0
|Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)
|2
|3
|0
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic)
|3
|0
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|1
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|1
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs Festus)
|1
|1
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Rock Bridge)
|1
|1
|0
|Nathan Naumann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|0
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Rock Bridge)
|1
|0
|1
|Jerey Tobar, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|0
|1
|Landon Voss, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|0
|Trent Balsman, Perryville (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|0
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)
|1
|0
|0
