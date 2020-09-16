 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Festus)411
Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)241
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)310
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Festus)230
Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)230
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington)301
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic)300
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)210
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)200
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)111
Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs Festus)110
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Rock Bridge)110
Nathan Naumann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)101
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)101
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Seckman)101
Andrew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Rock Bridge)101
Jerey Tobar, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)101
Landon Voss, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Pius X)100
Trent Balsman, Perryville (vs Festus)100
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) is idle.3. Summit (0-0) is idle.4. De Smet (0-0…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports