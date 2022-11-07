 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jeff Chitwood, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 11/1)301
Oliver Doyle, Webster Groves (vs Lutheran South, 11/1)300
Joe Buckman, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 11/1)300
Landin Hoyle, Summit (vs Parkway West, 11/1)300
Habi Baker, Webster Groves (vs Lutheran South, 11/1)210
Owen Podmore, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 11/1)201
Caleb Burton, Maplewood-RH (vs Cardinal Ritter, 11/1)201
Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 11/1)201
Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 11/3)201
Abel Rwabusisi, St. Mary's (vs Gateway Science Academy, 11/3)201
Scotty Porter, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/3)201
Yankel Amaya, University City (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 11/1)200
Lucas Higgins, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 11/5)200
