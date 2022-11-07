Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jeff Chitwood, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 11/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Oliver Doyle, Webster Groves (vs Lutheran South, 11/1)
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Buckman, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 11/1)
|3
|0
|0
|Landin Hoyle, Summit (vs Parkway West, 11/1)
|3
|0
|0
|Habi Baker, Webster Groves (vs Lutheran South, 11/1)
|2
|1
|0
|Owen Podmore, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 11/1)
|2
|0
|1
|Caleb Burton, Maplewood-RH (vs Cardinal Ritter, 11/1)
|2
|0
|1
|Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles, 11/1)
|2
|0
|1
|Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs Winfield, 11/3)
|2
|0
|1
|Abel Rwabusisi, St. Mary's (vs Gateway Science Academy, 11/3)
|2
|0
|1
|Scotty Porter, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 11/3)
|2
|0
|1
|Yankel Amaya, University City (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 11/1)
|2
|0
|0
|Lucas Higgins, Chaminade (vs SLUH, 11/5)
|2
|0
|0