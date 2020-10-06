Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)
|4
|0
|0
|Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|3
|0
|Connor Kendall, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|2
|1
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Nicholas Alberts, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)
|1
|1
|0
|Angelo Butts, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)
|1
|0
|1
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|1
|Hayden Cook, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)
|1
|0
|1
|Adam McNeil, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)
|1
|0
|0
|Sagan Borengasser, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Keener, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Patrick Nettler, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Dominic Eggering, Timberland (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Josh Windes, St. Clair (vs Pacific)
|1
|0
|0
|Omar Cilic, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|0
|Banks Wilson, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|0
|Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
|Jayden Broderick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
