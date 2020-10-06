 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)400
Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Borgia)130
Connor Kendall, Timberland (vs Borgia)121
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Borgia)110
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Borgia)110
Nicholas Alberts, Timberland (vs Borgia)110
Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)110
Angelo Butts, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)101
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))101
Hayden Cook, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)101
Adam McNeil, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton)100
Sagan Borengasser, Timberland (vs Borgia)100
Landon Keener, Timberland (vs Borgia)100
Patrick Nettler, Timberland (vs Borgia)100
Dominic Eggering, Timberland (vs Borgia)100
Josh Windes, St. Clair (vs Pacific)100
Omar Cilic, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))100
Banks Wilson, Affton (vs Windsor (Imperial))100
Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)100
Jayden Broderick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton)100
