High-scoring Mehlville also setting standard of excellence on defense
Second-half goal, stellar defense lead John Burroughs past SLUH in Class 4 district final
St. Charles West soccer coach resigns to begin assignment with Navy
Early goals propel Liberty to first win over St. Dominic, Class 4 quarterfinal berth
Marquette scores twice in final eight minutes to beat CBC for district crown
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
