Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|3
|3
|0
|Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|3
|0
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|3
|0
|1
|Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington)
|3
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|1
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)
|1
|3
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|0
|1
|Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)
|1
|2
|1
|Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)
|2
|0
|0
|Trey Eckols, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|2
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|1
|2
|0
|Michael Brophy, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington)
|1
|1
|0
|Hunter Dreckshage, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Joey Papa, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Cullen Arnold, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Conner Sikes, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)
|1
|0
|0
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)
|1
|0
|0
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|0
