Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)330
Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs O'Fallon Christian)301
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)301
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)301
Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington)301
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)221
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)130
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell)201
Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)121
Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)200
Trey Eckols, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto)200
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell)120
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)120
Michael Brophy, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington)110
Hunter Dreckshage, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)100
Joey Papa, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)100
Cullen Arnold, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)100
Conner Sikes, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)100
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)100
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland)100
