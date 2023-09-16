Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Hazelwood West)
|4
|0
|0
|Levi Weik, Westminster (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|2
|0
|Brady Freeman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|3
|0
|Krew Collison, Westminster (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|0
|1
|Luke Ponciroli, Chaminade (vs Nixa)
|2
|0
|1
|Turner Lively, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|2
|1
|Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Whitfield)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Sinclair, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|0
|0
|Austin Mullen, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Carson Nolan, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo Switzer, DuBourg (vs Springfield Catholic)
|1
|0
|1
|Cambrian Koch, Sullivan (vs Lebanon)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Hines, Winfield (vs Elsberry)
|1
|0
|1
|Ethan Boeding, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|0
|1
|Austin Bergmann, DuBourg (vs Springfield Catholic)
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Herron, Sullivan (vs Lebanon)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Cooper, Holt (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|0
|Brady Creech, Winfield (vs Elsberry)
|1
|0
|0
|Luke White, Winfield (vs Elsberry)
|1
|0
|0
|Krischan Schulz, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|0
|0