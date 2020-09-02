 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)411
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)210
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)210
Carter Redford, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)130
Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West)121
Gino Buffa, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)200
Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs Sullivan)200
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West)200
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)120
Owen Gober, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)120
Daniel Lorenzo, Fox (vs Pacific)110
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)110
Kevin Kortkamp, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)110
Chris Sanders, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West)110
Austin Burch, Fox (vs Pacific)101
Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs St. Louis United)101
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)101
Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)101
Ethan Mercurio, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)101
Andrew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)101
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/291. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/301. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports