Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)
|4
|1
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|1
|0
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)
|2
|1
|0
|Carter Redford, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|1
|3
|0
|Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|2
|1
|Gino Buffa, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|0
|0
|Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs Sullivan)
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|2
|0
|Owen Gober, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|2
|0
|Daniel Lorenzo, Fox (vs Pacific)
|1
|1
|0
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Kevin Kortkamp, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|1
|0
|Chris Sanders, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|1
|0
|Austin Burch, Fox (vs Pacific)
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs St. Louis United)
|1
|0
|1
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|1
|Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|1
|0
|1
|Ethan Mercurio, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|0
|1
