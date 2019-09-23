Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Vashon, 9/19)381
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Belle, 9/19)421
Jack Stephan, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/19)420
Jalen Corn, University City (vs Lutheran North, 9/16)411
Gadi Harerimana, Soldan (vs Carnahan, 9/16)330
Victor Nizeyimana, Soldan (vs Carnahan, 9/16)330
Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/17)401
Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 9/17)321
John Schwering, O'Fallon Christian (vs Winfield, 9/18)400
Lionel Hareimare, McKinley (vs Vashon, 9/19)400
Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 9/16)320
Ian Bridges, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 9/16)311
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Borgia, 9/16)311
James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Sikeston, 9/19)311
William Mennerick, Metro (vs Vashon, 9/16)310
Alvaro Paris-Gimeno, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg, 9/16)310
Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Hancock, 9/17)310
Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Fox, 9/18)310
Armin Jusufovic, Bayless (vs Fox, 9/18)310
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Greenville, 9/20)310
