Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Vashon, 9/19)
|3
|8
|1
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Belle, 9/19)
|4
|2
|1
|Jack Stephan, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/19)
|4
|2
|0
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs Lutheran North, 9/16)
|4
|1
|1
|Gadi Harerimana, Soldan (vs Carnahan, 9/16)
|3
|3
|0
|Victor Nizeyimana, Soldan (vs Carnahan, 9/16)
|3
|3
|0
|Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/17)
|4
|0
|1
|Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 9/17)
|3
|2
|1
|John Schwering, O'Fallon Christian (vs Winfield, 9/18)
|4
|0
|0
|Lionel Hareimare, McKinley (vs Vashon, 9/19)
|4
|0
|0
|Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 9/16)
|3
|2
|0
|Ian Bridges, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 9/16)
|3
|1
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Borgia, 9/16)
|3
|1
|1
|James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Sikeston, 9/19)
|3
|1
|1
|William Mennerick, Metro (vs Vashon, 9/16)
|3
|1
|0
|Alvaro Paris-Gimeno, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg, 9/16)
|3
|1
|0
|Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Hancock, 9/17)
|3
|1
|0
|Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Fox, 9/18)
|3
|1
|0
|Armin Jusufovic, Bayless (vs Fox, 9/18)
|3
|1
|0
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Greenville, 9/20)
|3
|1
|0