Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|4
|1
|1
|Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|4
|1
|0
|Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)
|3
|2
|1
|Tyler Dutton, De Soto (vs St. Clair)
|4
|0
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|3
|1
|1
|Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|3
|1
|0
|Trey Esther III, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)
|2
|3
|0
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|3
|0
|1
|Cooper Nolan, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)
|3
|0
|0
|Tanner King, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)
|3
|0
|0
|Jack Meuse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|0
|0
|James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|2
|0
|Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|0
|Sajad Nasser, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|1
|1
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|1
|0
|Michael Boyd, Granite City (vs Breese Central)
|2
|1
|0
|Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|1
|0
|Sawyer Hardy, Kirkwood (vs Vianney)
|2
|0
|1
|Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|0
|1