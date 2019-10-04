Subscribe now

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)411
Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)410
Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)321
Tyler Dutton, De Soto (vs St. Clair)400
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)311
Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran)310
Trey Esther III, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)230
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Winfield)230
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)301
Cooper Nolan, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West)300
Tanner King, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic)300
Jack Meuse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North)300
James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)220
Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Winfield)220
Sajad Nasser, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)211
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)210
Michael Boyd, Granite City (vs Breese Central)210
Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Troy Buchanan)210
Sawyer Hardy, Kirkwood (vs Vianney)201
Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Alton Marquette)201