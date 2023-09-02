Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Corey Lynch, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|0
|1
|Max Vuong, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|2
|0
|0
|Ayowole Adeoye, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|1
|2
|0
|Niko Vuong, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|1
|1
|0
|Turner Lively, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|1
|0
|Jack Madden, Vianney (vs Glendale)
|1
|0
|1
|Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Hudson Riebow, St. Dominic (vs John Burroughs)
|1
|0
|1
|Adam Turner, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|1
|Sean Kaveney, Priory (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|1
|Chris Ortiz-Garcia, St. Charles (vs Lindbergh JV)
|1
|0
|1
|Michael Lowe, Vianney (vs Glendale)
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Bohning, Orchard Farm (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|0
|0
|Vince Bischof, St. Dominic (vs John Burroughs)
|1
|0
|0
|Sawyer Roesch, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0
|Chase Rubin, Clayton (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0
|Piggy Galaway, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Cortes-Lopez, St. Charles (vs Lindbergh JV)
|1
|0
|0