Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs Marquette)
|3
|1
|1
|Jon Campbell, Webster Groves (vs Mehlville)
|3
|0
|1
|Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|1
|1
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|1
|0
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2
|1
|0
|Landon Proffer, North County (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2
|0
|1
|Ryan Schwentker, Eureka (vs Lafayette)
|2
|0
|0
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|1
|0
|Liam McCarty, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Rehg, Eureka (vs Lafayette)
|1
|0
|1
|Cuinn Lurtz, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|1
|0
|1
|Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|1
|Quinton Garafolo, Holt (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|1
|Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|1
|Carson Wilhelm, De Smet (vs Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Hank Walbert, De Smet (vs Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Carter Bier, Marquette (vs De Smet)
|1
|0
|0
|Werner Finder, Hillsboro (vs North County)
|1
|0
|0
