Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs Marquette)311
Jon Campbell, Webster Groves (vs Mehlville)301
Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)211
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)210
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian)210
Landon Proffer, North County (vs Hillsboro)201
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian)201
Ryan Schwentker, Eureka (vs Lafayette)200
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Eureka)200
Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell Central)110
Liam McCarty, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Wright City)110
Caleb Rehg, Eureka (vs Lafayette)101
Cuinn Lurtz, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Wright City)101
Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Borgia)101
Quinton Garafolo, Holt (vs Timberland)101
Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs Westminster)101
Carson Wilhelm, De Smet (vs Marquette)100
Hank Walbert, De Smet (vs Marquette)100
Carter Bier, Marquette (vs De Smet)100
Werner Finder, Hillsboro (vs North County)100
