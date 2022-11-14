Best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 14, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWGTyler Kromer, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 11/12)210Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 11/12)200 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Holliday’s late goal propels St. Dominic over Chaminade and into Class 4 semifinals O'FALLON, Mo. — Michael Holliday remembered the moment that suddenly was playing out once more. Goal by Garrone holds up as CBC edges Lindbergh, earns first semifinal berth in five seasons TOWN AND COUNTRY — Matt Garrone’s shot appeared harmless. It proved lethal. Schulte's OT game-winner sends Whitfield past Fort Zumwalt East and to third consecutive semifinal ST. PETERS — Only Elsa from the movie “Frozen” has gotten more mileage out of the phrase “Let it Go” than Whitfield senior Nolan Schulte. Orchard Farm gets healthy in time to take another kick at Class 2 state championship Despite significant setbacks, the Orchard Farm boys soccer team is still standing. Lindbergh welcomes return of Hofius as it flies into state quarterfinals It was a new perspective for Lindbergh High’s Ryan Hofius. Chaminade stays hot, takes down SLUH for district title on late goal by Schlattman CREVE COEUR — Chaminade plans on riding this hot streak as far as possible. Boys soccer state quarterfinal roundup: Webster Groves marches into Class 3 semifinals Webster Groves, one of the most consistent boys soccer teams in St. Louis during the season, took another big step toward its ultimate goal Sa… Bartoni's worm burner is the difference as CBC shuts out De Smet for district crown CHESTERFIELD — Dominic Bartoni had room to breathe Thursday night. Zarky comes up big in penalty kicks as Webster Groves ekes past Summit for district title "I wake up for breakfast and I eat PKs," Luca Zarky said. Newman's late heroics lift St. Dominic past Fort Zumwalt North for spot in Class 4 quarterfinals O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic junior Alex Newman found himself in the middle of a mad scramble with precious seconds ticking off the clock.