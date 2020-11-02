Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 10/27)
|4
|2
|1
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West, 10/28)
|4
|1
|0
|Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/26)
|4
|0
|0
|Will Raftery, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 10/27)
|3
|2
|0
|Alec Bell, Festus (vs Elsberry, 10/28)
|2
|4
|0
|Dawson Little, Festus (vs Elsberry, 10/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Elvis Jusopovic, Affton (vs Lutheran North, 10/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Dawson Little, Festus (vs Wright City, 10/29)
|2
|3
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/27)
|3
|0
|1
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs Clayton, 10/28)
|3
|0
|1
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/28)
|3
|0
|1
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs Elsberry, 10/28)
|3
|0
|0
|Cameron Kissel, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/27)
|2
|2
|0
|Ethan Mort, Borgia (vs Sullivan, 10/29)
|2
|2
|0
|Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 10/31)
|2
|2
|0
|Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Fox, 10/26)
|2
|1
|1
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific, 10/26)
|2
|1
|1
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/27)
|2
|1
|1
|Michael Bayer, Oakville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/29)
|2
|1
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/27)
|2
|1
|0
