Best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 10/27)421
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West, 10/28)410
Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton, 10/26)400
Will Raftery, Mehlville (vs Webster Groves, 10/27)320
Alec Bell, Festus (vs Elsberry, 10/28)240
Dawson Little, Festus (vs Elsberry, 10/28)310
Elvis Jusopovic, Affton (vs Lutheran North, 10/28)310
Dawson Little, Festus (vs Wright City, 10/29)230
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Timberland, 10/27)301
Will Kelly, Priory (vs Clayton, 10/28)301
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/28)301
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs Elsberry, 10/28)300
Cameron Kissel, Eureka (vs Parkway North, 10/27)220
Ethan Mort, Borgia (vs Sullivan, 10/29)220
Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Fox, 10/31)220
Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Fox, 10/26)211
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific, 10/26)211
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell Central, 10/27)211
Michael Bayer, Oakville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 10/29)211
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/27)210
