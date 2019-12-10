Best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum) PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Most popular Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion Enter DAILY for your chance to win tickets to every show in the Missouri Lottery’s Hot Country Nights concert series! promotion Continue their life’s story online. Print Ads Office DESCO NAI - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Service FOX ASSOC. /FOX THEATRE - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Other AMIGOS CANTINA - Ad from 2019-12-06 Dec 6, 2019 Furniture FORSHAW OF ST LOUIS INC - Ad from 2019-12-07 Dec 7, 2019 Other CWE NORTH COMMUNITY IMPROVEMEN - Ad from 2019-12-06 Dec 6, 2019 Restaurant Big Richards Hot Dog - Ad from 2019-12-06 Dec 6, 2019 Service RCGA TRADE - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Construction RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN/LEAD SURGE - Ad from 2019-12-08 Dec 8, 2019 Other SCHILLER & CO, W - Ad from 2019-12-05 Dec 5, 2019 Office VILLA ROSE RETIREMENT - Ad from 2019-12-06 Dec 6, 2019 © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy