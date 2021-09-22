 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Charles West)401
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Seckman)320
Colin Brown, St. Pius X (vs North County)310
Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Vandalia)301
Admir Podzic, Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)301
Carter Van Buskirk, Marquette (vs Hazelwood West)221
Carter Neu, Triad (vs Jerseyville)220
Emil Omerspahic , Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)220
Tanner Vosholler, Triad (vs Jerseyville)210
Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs Alton)210
Cam Ellner, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois)130
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Seckman)201
Timothy Roth, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central)201
Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs Principia)201
Dailyn Tate, Ladue (vs Lafayette)201
Jackson Riege, Francis Howell (vs Holt)201
Patrick Flanagan, St. Pius X (vs North County)200
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Lutheran North)200
Drew Settlemoir, Francis Howell (vs Holt)200
Carson Howe, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)200
News