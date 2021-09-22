Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Charles West)
|4
|0
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Seckman)
|3
|2
|0
|Colin Brown, St. Pius X (vs North County)
|3
|1
|0
|Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Vandalia)
|3
|0
|1
|Admir Podzic, Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|3
|0
|1
|Carter Van Buskirk, Marquette (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|2
|1
|Carter Neu, Triad (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|2
|0
|Emil Omerspahic , Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|2
|2
|0
|Tanner Vosholler, Triad (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|1
|0
|Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs Alton)
|2
|1
|0
|Cam Ellner, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Seckman)
|2
|0
|1
|Timothy Roth, Lutheran North (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|0
|1
|Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs Principia)
|2
|0
|1
|Dailyn Tate, Ladue (vs Lafayette)
|2
|0
|1
|Jackson Riege, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|1
|Patrick Flanagan, St. Pius X (vs North County)
|2
|0
|0
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Drew Settlemoir, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|0
|Carson Howe, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West)
|2
|0
|0