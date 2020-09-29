Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|1
|3
|0
|Zach Edler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Nathan Naumann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Naumann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Houston, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|0
|Aidan Dietiker, Duchesne (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|0
|0
