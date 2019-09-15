Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs Fulton)
|4
|1
|1
|Payton Lyon, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|1
|0
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Springfield Central)
|2
|1
|1
|Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Highland)
|2
|0
|1
|Christian Cox, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|0
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|2
|0
|Matthew Chastonay, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|1
|1
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|1
|1
|Darlington Koiyan, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|1
|0
|Josh Andrews, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|1
|0
|Jacob Bogowith, Hillsboro (vs Fulton)
|1
|1
|0
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|1
|0
|Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|1
|0
|Aiden Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah (vs Breese Central)
|1
|1
|0
|Brandon O'Dell, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Willard)
|1
|0
|1
|Hunter Brennan, Oakville (vs Vianney)
|1
|0
|1
|Kaleb Whiteside, Mascoutah (vs Breese Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Matt McCubbins, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|0
|0