Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs Fulton)411
Payton Lyon, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)310
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Springfield Central)211
Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Highland)201
Christian Cox, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)200
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)120
Matthew Chastonay, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)111
Will Kelly, Priory (vs Fort Zumwalt West)111
Darlington Koiyan, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)110
Josh Andrews, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)110
Jacob Bogowith, Hillsboro (vs Fulton)110
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)110
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)110
Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)110
Aiden Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois)110
Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah (vs Breese Central)110
Brandon O'Dell, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Willard)101
Hunter Brennan, Oakville (vs Vianney)101
Kaleb Whiteside, Mascoutah (vs Breese Central)101
Matt McCubbins, St. Mary's (vs Tolton Catholic)100
