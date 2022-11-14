Borgia has Class 1 state title in mind amidst best postseason run since 2015

A loss to St. Dominic helped turned around the Borgia boys soccer team's season.

That might sound strange, but a 1-0 setback to the Crusaders on Oct. 21 was a far cry from the Knights’ 8-0 shellacking at the hands of St. Dominic on Oct. 4.

Since the latter defeat, Borgia (13-9) has a clean sheet, reeling off five consecutive victories to reach the semifinals of the Class 1 state tournament at Soccer Park in Fenton, where it will meet DuBourg (14-11) at 10 a.m. Friday.

“That (second) Dominic game was amazing because even after we went down a goal, our guys just grew into the game to where in the second half, for the first time, we were taking it to Dominic,” said fifth-year Borgia coach Danny Strohmeyer, whose teams had been outscored 46-1 in the nine previous games against the Crusaders before Oct. 21.

“We weren’t just defending for our lives, being lucky to keep them out of the net,” Strohmeyer continued in discussing the Oct. 21 matchup. “The second half of that game, we had Dominic clearing the ball and kicking it out of bounds because we were putting them under so much pressure. That was really the turning point."

Armed with confidence, the Knights came into their own.

Borgia outscored DuBourg 4-2 on Oct. 24, then stood tall in a 4-1 conquest Oct. 27 over Northwest Cedar Hill, which brought a 20-4 record into the game. The Knights then defeated Missouri Military Academy 2-1 and Tolton 2-1 on penalty kicks, to take the District 4 title. They followed it up with a 7-0 win over Duchesne in the quarterfinals Saturday.

“We saw it blow up in that Northwest game,” Strohmeyer said of the resurgence. “We didn’t just beat them. It was 4-1 and it probably wasn’t even that close. We were all over Northwest and putting goals in. I think their coach (David Willis) and their players were stunned. They didn’t know what to do; they couldn’t believe it.

“We’ve got the talent that we don’t have to think of ourselves as an underdog.”

The Knights are in the final four for the first time since 2015, when they finished third in Class 2. They placed second in Class 2 in 2002 and third in Class 1A-3A in 1998.

Borgia’s intention is to hoist the first-place trophy into the air Saturday. That requires a second victory over DuBourg in less than a month and a win over New Covenant or Summit Christian.

“Knowing we can hang with that big of a school and that good of a team gave us a lot of confidence,” junior forward Adam Rickman said of the pick-me-up result against St. Dominic. “I felt we should have beat them, really. But then we came back and beat Northwest 4-1, and that gave us a boost. We knew we could hang with the people we were playing. I didn’t think we were the underdog coming in, but we needed that going into the playoffs.”

Borgia finished 5-18 last year, but two of its victories came in the postseason. The Knights graduated only one starter and returned their top six goal-scorers.

The Knights opened this season with three consecutive wins, but in between those and the start of the current five-game surge, they were 5-9. Strohmeyer wasn’t overly concerned.

“The important time of the season is the postseason,” Strohmeyer said. “The regular season, yeah, you want to win games and you want to win your conference (Archdiocesan Athletic Association). But it’s really all preparation for postseason. I don’t try to get too caught up in the wins and losses. Postseason is what counts.”

The 6-foot-6 Rickman and Zach Mort, also a junior forward, lead the Knights with 13 goals apiece. Mort tops the team in assists with nine, followed closely by Rickman with seven. Junior forward Tyler Kromer has six goals and five assists. Junior midfielder Anthony Strohmeyer, one of the coach’s two sons on the roster, has five goals and six assists.

“We have a lot of balance,” Danny Strohmeyer said. “We’re hard to defend because we have that balance. I would rather have multiple guys who can put it in the net and are also willing to set up other guys. We don’t have just one dominant guy that’s better than everybody else. It’s team soccer and guys who know where the other guys are.”

Senior goalkeeper Zach Mort, a four-year starter, has five shutouts and 112 saves. The defense is led by junior Drew Fischer and senior Joe Adolphson in the center and seniors Joe Schumacher and Sam Chambers on the wings. Holding down the middle of the pitch are Anthony Strohmeyer, junior Peyton Grannemann and sophomore Hunter Reinberg.

Borgia raced to a 3-0 lead in the first game against DuBourg, which rallied to trim its deficit to 3-2 before the Knights sealed the game with a second-half goal.

The Knights’ plan in the rematch is to start fast and keep the pressure on.

“We need to play with as much intensity as we’ve been playing with,” Rickman said. “If we do, it will be good for us and everything else will take care of itself. They’re going to want to bring it to us and get back what we took from them earlier this year. We’ve got to be ready.”