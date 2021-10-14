Box: Affton 1, Pattonville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|Affton
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|6-10
|3-2
|33/2
|28/2
|Affton
|14-4
|3-1
|68/4
|28/2
|Affton
|G
|A
|Edi Mahmutovic (#10, M)
|1
|0
|Killian Stewart (#3, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
