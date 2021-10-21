Box: Affton 2, Parkway North 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Parkway North
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|16-4
|5-1
|76/4
|29/1
|Parkway North
|5-12
|2-3
|34/2
|47/2
|Affton
|G
|A
|Edi Mahmutovic (#10, M)
|1
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (#13, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Sean LeRose (#2, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|Parkway North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.