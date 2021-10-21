 Skip to main content
Box: Affton 2, Parkway North 1
Box: Affton 2, Parkway North 1

1234Final
Affton10012
Parkway North01001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton16-45-176/429/1
Parkway North5-122-334/247/2
AfftonGA
Edi Mahmutovic (#10, M)10
Jackson Wilbers (#13, F, So.)10
Sean LeRose (#2, M, Jr.)01

Parkway North
Individual stats have not been reported.

