Box: Affton 3, Windsor (Imperial) 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Affton
|1
|2
|3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|2-0
|0-0
|4/2
|2/1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-4
|1-1
|10/5
|18/9
|Affton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|G
|A
|Max Kimbrough (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jayden Broderick (#24, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Eli Dunmire (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hunter Metteer (#21, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
