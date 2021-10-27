 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Affton 5, Lutheran North 1
0 comments

Box: Affton 5, Lutheran North 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Lutheran North011
Affton415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North6-130-527/185/4
Affton18-55-184/433/2
Lutheran North
Individual stats have not been reported.

AfftonGA
Edi Mahmutovic (#10, M)20
Caleb Woelke (#9, M, Sr.)11
Christiano Gonzalez (#25, M, Fr.)10
Killian Stewart (#3, M, Sr.)10
Sean LeRose (#2, M, Jr.)01
Joel Murillo (#20, M, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/251. SLUH (21-1) was idle.2. Chaminade (16-4) def. St. Dominic (13-5), 3-0.3. CBC (15-5) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News