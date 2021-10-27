Box: Affton 5, Lutheran North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran North
|0
|1
|1
|Affton
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|6-13
|0-5
|27/1
|85/4
|Affton
|18-5
|5-1
|84/4
|33/2
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Affton
|G
|A
|Edi Mahmutovic (#10, M)
|2
|0
|Caleb Woelke (#9, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Christiano Gonzalez (#25, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Killian Stewart (#3, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Sean LeRose (#2, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Joel Murillo (#20, M, So.)
|0
|1
