Box: Affton 6, Ritenour 4

|1
|2
|Final
|Affton
|3
|3
|6
|Ritenour
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|6-1
|0-0
|35/5
|12/2
|Ritenour
|2-6
|0-0
|27/4
|23/3
|Affton
|G
|A
|Edi Mahmutovic (#10)
|5
|0
|Killian Stewart (#3)
|1
|0
|Sean LeRose (#2)
|0
|1
|Adam Puzniak (#4)
|0
|1
|Drew Stephens
|0
|1
|Jackson Wilbers (#13)
|0
|1
|Ritenour
|Individual stats have not been reported.
