 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Affton 8, Medicine and Bioscience 0
0 comments

Box: Affton 8, Medicine and Bioscience 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Medicine and Bioscience000
Affton718
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-30-12/120/7
Affton2-00-013/42/1
AfftonGA
Edi Mahmutovic (#10)40
Jackson Wilburs (#13)20
Conner Welte (#7)11
Killian Stewart (#3)02
Christiano Gonzalez (#25)10
Trey White (#24)01
Drew Stephens01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News