|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Affton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ritenour
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|4-6
|1-3
|15/2
|34/3
|Ritenour
|2-9
|0-3
|12/1
|39/4
|Affton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Affton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ritenour
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|4-6
|1-3
|15/2
|34/3
|Ritenour
|2-9
|0-3
|12/1
|39/4
|Affton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Ritenour
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.