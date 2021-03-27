Box: Althoff 10, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0
|0
|1
|Althoff
|0
|0
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|0-2
|0-1
|1/0
|12/6
|Althoff
|5-0
|2-0
|34/17
|2/1
|Mount Vernon, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Mason Wagner (#2, M, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Nate Enriquez (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Aiden Welch (#21, F, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Avery Irwin (#7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Myatt (#3, D, So.)
|1
|0
|Austin Cole (#11, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger (#17, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Jake Pollack (#10, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Blair (#8, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Ysursa (#5, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Connor Lynd (#22, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Max Gilliland
|0
|1