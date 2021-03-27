 Skip to main content
Box: Althoff 10, Mount Vernon, Illinois 1
12Final
Mount Vernon, Illinois001
Althoff0010
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Vernon, Illinois0-20-11/012/6
Althoff5-02-034/172/1
Mount Vernon, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

AlthoffGA
Mason Wagner (#2, M, Sr.)40
Nate Enriquez (#18, M, Sr.)11
Aiden Welch (#21, F, Fr.)11
Avery Irwin (#7, F, Sr.)10
Ryan Myatt (#3, D, So.)10
Austin Cole (#11, M, Fr.)10
Brody Bugger (#17, M, So.)02
Jake Pollack (#10, M, So.)02
Tyler Blair (#8, D, Sr.)10
Drew Ysursa (#5, M, Sr.)01
Connor Lynd (#22, D, So.)01
Max Gilliland01

