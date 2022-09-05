 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Althoff 11, Centralia, Illinois 1

12Final
Althoff7411
Centralia, Illinois101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff5-12-032/57/1
Centralia, Illinois1-30-29/217/3

AlthoffGA
Kyle Fitting (#7, F, Sr.)40
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Sr.)31
Aiden Welch (#2, M, Jr.)11
Sam Medlin (#16, D, Fr.)10
Cole Williams (#9, M, Sr.)02
Max Gilliland (#4, M, Jr.)10
Bo Gomric (#17, M, So.)10
Hank Gomric (#99, D, Jr.)01
Brody Bugger (#17, M, Sr.)01
Connor Lynd (#22, D, Sr.)01
Evan Price (#23, D, Sr.)01
Michael Cole (#24, M, Sr.)01
Luke Smith (#5, M, Fr.)01

Centralia, Illinois
Individual stats have not been reported.

