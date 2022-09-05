Box: Althoff 11, Centralia, Illinois 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Althoff
|7
|4
|11
|Centralia, Illinois
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|5-1
|2-0
|32/5
|7/1
|Centralia, Illinois
|1-3
|0-2
|9/2
|17/3
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Kyle Fitting (#7, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Aiden Welch (#2, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Sam Medlin (#16, D, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Cole Williams (#9, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Max Gilliland (#4, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Bo Gomric (#17, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Hank Gomric (#99, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Brody Bugger (#17, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Connor Lynd (#22, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Evan Price (#23, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Michael Cole (#24, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Smith (#5, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Centralia, Illinois
|Individual stats have not been reported.